Nasarawa Assembly commences tour of all LGAs

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Nasarawa State House of Assembly

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, commenced the tour of 13 Local Government Areas of the state with the view of addressing the challenges facing the system in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, stated this when he led other members of the committee to Toto Local Government Area.

He said: “We are here to see things by ourselves with the view of addressing any challenge if discovered. About four months now, the local governments in the state are enjoying their salaries 100% and we are happy with that.

“The screening exercise that we have directed the local government to conduct for its staff has helped in curtailing ghost workers, illegal promotion among other challenges in the system,” he said.

Alkali called on the council chairman to embark on people-oriented projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area.

