Nasarawa: 6th Assembly to be inaugurated Monday

The sixth assembly of Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) would be inaugurated tomorrow (Monday).

The Clerk of the House, Mr. Ego Maikeffi Abashe, said the 6th assembly would be inaugurated in Lafia.

“All is now set for the inauguration of 6th NSHA this Monday, June 10th, 2019. The exercise will hold at the chamber of the Assembly along Shendam road, Lafia by 10 o’clock.”

He said the exercise is to usher in 24 new legislators that are expected to make laws for the state in the next four years.

Six members are returning while 18 are new members.

It would be recalled that the 5th assembly held its valedictory session on June 6.

Daily Trust reports that the outgoing Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, is re-contesting for the post of Speaker, alongside Mohammed Okpoku who is also vying for the same seat.

