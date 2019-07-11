NAPTIP warns against domestic violence

ADVERTISEMENT

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has warned against domestic violence, saying offenders should desist from the act.

The Director General of the agency, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) on Thursday in Abuja.

Okah-Donli said that the agency would not tolerate such retrogressive act, adding that it would not hesitate to officially follow up on any complaint.

On the issue of child labour eradication in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the NAPTIP boss said that the agency was working with Ministry of Labour to tackle the issue.

She said “This is not really our mandate but where NAPTIP comes in is where underage children are used for labour.”

“In such cases, we arrest the employer and rescue the children and take them away for rehabilitation.”

“So, we are working with labour agencies to ensure that no child is made to do anything in the form of labour.”

“All children should be in school, they shouldn’t be working.”

The director general also warned against rape, stressing that perpetrators should desist from the nefarious act.

She noted that “NAPTIP has a sex offenders’ register for such cases.”

“There is no hiding place for criminals, there is no hiding place for rapists. A lot of people are getting away with the crime with impunity.”

“They clean their faces and walk about; it is not going to be business as usual, there is no hiding place for

rapists, they are in trouble.” (NAN)

