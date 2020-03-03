NAPTIP, UK strategise to fight human trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in collaboration with the United Kingdom Cabinet Office, has concluded plans for the second phase of its enlightenment campaign.

The campaign, #NotforSale, which is a component of the NAPTIP awareness creation strategies launched in March, 2019 with the support of the UK Government, was aimed at addressing human trafficking and irregular migration in pilot states like Edo and Delta States.

The areas targeted in the first phase of the enlightenment programme included Edo, Delta, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States.

NAPTIP Director-General Julie Okah-Donli said the main focus of the campaign was to develop the capacity and knowledge of youths to understand that they are not commodities to be sold.

