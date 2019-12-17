NAPTIP sets up committee to check human trafficking, abuse in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has inaugurated a 42-member committee to check human trafficking and abuse in the state.

The Director General of the agency, Julie Okon-Dunli, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the committee on Monday in Maiduguri.

Okon-Dunli disclosed that the committee was part of measures to enhance multi-sectorial approach in the campaign against human trafficking at state levels.

She disclosed that the committee would develop strategies to streamline anti trafficking activities, sensitisation and enhance empowerment support to victims of trafficking and other forms of abuse.

Okon-Dunli said the committee would work with the Ministry of Justice to enhance access to justice and other protection services to the victims and displaced persons at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

She explained that membership of the committee comprised representatives of International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs), UN agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), community and religious leaders as well as youth and women groups.

While calling on the committee members to discharge their duties diligently, Okon-Dunli urged them to ensure prompt submission of quarterly report to the state government.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, who inaugurated the committee lauded the initiative, adding that it would go a long way to check trafficking and abuse against women, children and vulnerable groups.

Zulum revealed that the State House of Assembly was working on a bill to check sexual abuse and other related matters as well as obnoxious acts.

He added that the state government would also adopt proactive measures to encourage development of alternative energies at Ngala, Kalabalge and other rural communities.

The governor noted that the measure would reduce dependence on fossil fuel, protect women and children exposed to abuse in the course of searching for firewood.

(NAN)

