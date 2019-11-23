NAPTIP seeks support against human trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has charged all stakeholders to intensify effort and mobilize human and material resources at all levels in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

The Director General, NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli who was speaking during the 24th National Stakeholder’s Consultative Forum (NSCF) on Human Trafficking in Persons in Person in Abuja, said, “We must use the whole of government and whole of society approach to bring an end to tackle human trafficking, we should increase the tempo of our current efforts to keep hopes alive in support of our vulnerable women and children across the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the NSCF had given NAPTIP and stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking the opportunity to assess the level and effectiveness of interventions in the country for future programming.

“Since the last national stakeholders’ conference in 2017, the agency has done a lot of work aimed at making human trafficking a national priority by putting issues at the fore-front of national and internationalis discourse. As an agency, we have pursued the fight against human trafficking with unprecedented vigor through organizational and policy re-engineering which is evidently in the establishment of various programmed and strategies such as the establishment of a reforms unit, commissioning of a new zonal command in Oshogbo Osun State, introduction of a report App as well as increased awareness of human trafficking both at home and abroad,” she said.

Okah-Donli said at the last report released in June 2019, the country was upgraded to Tier 2, with hope that the effort would be sustained so that at the next reporting cycle the country would be further upgraded to Tier 1 which indicates that Nigeria is meeting the minimum standards in combating human trafficking.

The team leader, A-TIPSOM, Rafeal Molina, NAPTIP partner, said they were supporting the agency especially as it has to do with migrants adding that they are working together in the area of prevention, protection of victims, investigations and support in the regional area.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App