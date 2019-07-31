  1. Home
NAPTIP rescued 14,000 victims in 16 years

By Olayemi John-Mensah Published Date
NAPTIP

A  total of 14,000 victims of human trafficking have beem rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into their various communities since inception of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons in 2003, its Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, has said.

She disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the 2019 World Day Against Huma Trafficking Public Lecture.

She said the agency had also secured 403 convictions within and outside the country.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata, described human trafficking as a serious violation of human rights.

 

