NAPTIP receives Lebanon trafficked victim today

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) would in Abuja receive the woman, Omolola Ajayi who was trafficked to Lebanon today.

The Director General, NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli said, her rehabilitation and reintegrated process will commence immediately with a view to putting her back on track

Omolola was deceived to traveling to Lebanon to teach children English Language, but on arriving there she discovered she was being sold into slavery.

The video of Omolola seeking for help to return back to Nigeria and be reunited with her family having been deceived to Lebanon went viral on social media last week and the Federal Government through NAPTIP and the Kwara State government quickly swoop into action to rescue her.

Three persons, one Lebanese and two Nigerians in connection to her trafficking have since been arrested and investigations is ongoing on the matter.

