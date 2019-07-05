NAPTIP expresses concern over rising cases of rape, violence in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has expressed its displeasure on the rising cases of rape, child abuse, assault and other forms of violence against persons which have become rampant in recent times.

The Director General, NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli at a press briefing on Friday stated that most disturbing is the fact that many of these unlawful and inhuman acts are being perpetrated by persons and individual in position of authority who ordinarily should be expected to protect and defend vulnerable women and children in their care.

She said the recent rape allegations against a prominent Pastor and the case of assault against a nursing mother by a Senator are symptomatic of the alarming trend of mindless cruelty to fellow human beings.

“The spate of mindless abuse of children, rape and other forms of violence against persons has assumed an alarming dimension and concerted efforts must be made to minimize the development. Suffice to say that the effects and consequences of rape and sexual violence is too huge for any society to bear.”

“Apart from the fact that many of the victims have met their untimely death in the process, a good number of such victims have been incapacitated while others have continued to nurse the psychological and emotional wounds inflicted on them even as they resigned to fate in their silence.”

The DG who said rape cases can be taken up anytime it is reported, urged the victims to speak out adding that NAPTIP views rape and other forms of vioience against persons as heinous crimes that must be seriously frowned against and allow the provisions of the law to take its course, no matter the person involved.

“It is important to say that the perpetrators of sexual violence and rape are our worst enemies as they sometimes kill the victims in order to cover up the crime.”

