NAPPS to deploy technology, security intelligence for schools’ safety

The Deputy National President of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), South-West zone, Chief Yomi Otubela, has disclosed plan by private school owners to deploy technology, security intelligence and gadgets to ensure safety of both public and private schools across the country.

In an interview at a roundtable discussion conference organised by the zone in Lagos, Otubela stressed the need for schools to be safe and conducive for learning.

Otubela, who is the proprietor of Lagooz Schools, Agege in Lagos and also vying for the position of NAPPS President said the first target of his administration would be safety schools including public and private.

“We cannot educate any mind when there is unrest or when it is not stable, so we are going to be looking into the safety of all areas that concern education in the country.

“The insecurity in Nigeria is so intense; as such, we will collaborate with the private sector in the security and ICT sectors to deploy technology, security intelligence and personnel to curb the incessant kidnapping and attack on schools in the country. Safety in schools is key,” he stressed.

He also said that should he emerged the National President of the Association, his administration will make questions with which children are assessed at the end of every term and session be of quality.

“We will collaborate with examination bodies to develop strong items that can assess the children in-depth rather than relying on teachers within the school alone,” he noted.

While he mentioned that private education is expensive because other items that are put together to render services come at a high price; he said the association will deliberately canvass for education bank to look at a digit interest rate for schools.

“Currently, banks are giving schools loan at about 25-30percent whereas we have other private sector which government has established a purposeful bank to look into their affairs like the Agricultural Bank, Bank of Industry (BOI) attending to many of the Agro-Allied Companies.

“We are going to canvass for educational bank to look at a digit interest rate. We shall also be pushing for grants from government and donors where we can further render standard education at affordable prices,” he said.

