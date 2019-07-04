  1. Home
NAOWA donates relief materials to children orphaned by Boko Haram

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date
Wife of the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division and Coordinator, NAOWA for 3div chapter, Dr. Dorcas Angbazo hands over relief materials the Director, House of RECAB, Sam Akaakaa for children orphaned by Boko Haram at the orphanage.

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) of the 3 Armoured Division, Rukuba near Jos on Thursday donated assorted materials to 176 children orphaned as a result of prolonged insurgency in the North East.

Daily Trust reports that the children, between the ages of four and 18 are camped at the House of RECAB orphanage home in Jos.

Wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Coordinator, NAOWA for 3 div chapter, Dr. Dorcas Angbazo said the gesture was in the spirit of the army day celebration which seek to reflect the humanitarian aspect of the military.

Dr. Angbazo said the visit was to encourage the children and appealed for prayers for the Nigerian Army to win the war against insurgency.

The Director, House of RECAB, Sam Akaakaa, explained that the home also runs a school where the children are taught as well as assisted to overcome their trauma.

While appreciating NAOWA for the gesture, Akaakaa also added that the centre was bedeviled with several challenges including feeding the children and building a fence around the camp.

