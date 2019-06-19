NAOWA commissions skills acquisition centre for members in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) on Wednesday commissioned a skill acquisition centre for its members in Kano.

Commissioning the centre, the NAOWA Chairperson and wife of General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1-Mechanise Division Kaduna, Hajiya Salamatu Faruq-Yahaya said the centre was to ensure that its members, other soldiers’ wives and even ordinary women were self-reliant.

She said that“One of NAOWA’s major priorities in discharge of its duties is to ensure women empowerment, solidarity and bonding.

“Empowering women is very important and key the objective of NAOWA, so that they should identify their strengths and abilities to move towards the world of empowerment and optimal utilisation of the entire procurement of the opportunity,’’ she said.

She called on women to find a way to be productive by engaging in small scale businesses to support their husbands’ income.

According to her, the gesture will allow the husbands to concentrate on the task of keeping the nation safe and secured.

She also called on them to take the skills acquisition programme with seriousness as the centre had though been in existence, but was not functioning until now.

Salamatu also commended the Commander, 3-Brigade Kano, Maj-Gen Bamidele Ali-Alabi and his wife, Mrs Sikirat Alabi for ensuring the revival of the centre.

She also visited and donated food items to some widows as part of NAOWA’s efforts to ensure their well-being.

According to her, the donation was aimed at easing any kind of challenges the widows are facing due to the absence of their husbands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the skills acquisition centre, located inside the Bukavu Barracks will provide tailoring, bakery and other various skills training to the women. (NAN)

