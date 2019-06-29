NANS seeks partnership with police on security

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the police to consider partnering with it curb security challenges such as cultism, cyber crime, campus unrest and drug abuse.

The president, Danielson Akpan, made the call at a press conference on the feud between Madonna University, police and NANS in Abuja yesterday.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students will consider partnering with the Nigeria Police Force under IGP Adamu in addressing security challenges occasioned by cultism, cyber crime, campus unrest and drug abuse. We will assist the police by encouraging students to share intelligence with police divisions in their respective academic environments,” he said..

Akpan said in ensuring more successes, the president should consider setting up the Arms Disarmament Commission to be able to mop up illegal arms in wrong hands and stem the rising tide of arms proliferation.

He said they had a critical engagement with representatives of Madonna University and the Nigeria Police, adding that the engagement was necessitated by the arrest of the NANS Vice President Chidi Ilogede, who was picked at Enugu and transferred to Abuja for interrogation for issuing an ultimatum for the release of students of Madonna University who have been in detention in the last 6 months.

