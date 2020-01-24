NANS condemns killing of Unimaid student, Dalep, calls for sack of Service Chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the murder of a student of University of Maiduguri, Ropvil Daciya Dalep by Boko Haram insurgents.

Dalep was abducted on his way back to school on 9th January, 2019 alongside others in the vehicle to Maiduguri from Jos.

A statement signed by the National President, Comrade Danielson Akpan said after days in the net of the dreaded Boko Haram group, Dalep a bonafide member of NANS was brutally killed on the 22nd January, 2020 in a video that has gone viral on the social media space.

“Others are still held captive and suffering in the hands of their abductors. On a daily basis, Nigerians are kidnapped and killed by Boko Haram and other unknown armed groups,” he noted.

He said communities in the North East, especially in Adamawa and Borno States have come under heavy attack with untold casualties and tales of woe that has been either not reported or under reported by the media.

“At the moment, there is no safe place in Nigeria as abduction is carried out close to the seat of power, Abuja and its environs. Travellers and commuters are regularly attacked, kidnapped and killed around Kogi, Kaduna and Jos routes,” he said.

He explained that the impact of the violent attacks has been devastating on these communities and Nigerian students who now live in perpetual fear and could no longer attend school in these areas due to fear of killings and kidnaping as their campuses come under several attacks and the highways they commute from their various homes to school unsafe.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to immediately sack the service chiefs as they have lost touch with the reality,” he said

