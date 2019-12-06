NAMA director bags award

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on the Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar.

Engr. Farouk on Thursday last week made the list of 25 notable Nigerians and seven organizations that received the prestigious award at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja at the 18th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration was committed to the promotion of the ideals of a productive nation, given the significant role of productivity in wealth creation and employment generation.

Engr. Umar said the recognition by the President would galvanize him to work harder for the development of the nation.

The awardee attended Government Science Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi and Federal University of Technology, Minna, from where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He later enrolled at the Lagos State University (LASU) where he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 1999. He also bagged another Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2009.

A fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Chartered Institute of Administration, Farouk was in 2018 also conferred with the fellowship of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE).

He has served NAMA in various sensitive capacities including Airspace Manager, Minna airport and General Manager, Special Projects.

In 2016, he rose to the position of substantive Director, Safety Electronics and Engineering Services (DSEES), a position he occupies to date.

Engr. Farouk, who is registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), is also a member of the National Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE), Chartered Institute of Administrators as well as Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, among other professional bodies. He is married with children.

