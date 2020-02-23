NAMA commissions CAT3 ILS in Lagos, Abuja airports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it has commissioned its newly installed Category 3 Instrument Landing System (CAT3 ILS) at Runway 18 Right, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, Managing Director of NAMA, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the agency had also commissioned CAT3 ILS at Runway 22, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Akinkuotu said the commissioning of the newly installed DVOR (Doppler Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Radio Range) in Lagos was successfully carried out just as routine flight calibration had also been carried out on Runway 18 Left in Lagos.

Akinkuotu said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to this effect had been disseminated.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said calibration of navigational aids in other locations across the country was in progress to ensure all navigational aids in Nigeria that are due for calibration were covered.

“In spite of initial hitches, it is gratifying to note that Runway 18R in Lagos has been certified for CAT 3 just as Runway 22 in Abuja with the newly acquired calibration aircraft by the aviation ministry.

“Both facilities are now fully operational, while pledging a timely calibration of navigational facilities going forward,’’ he said.

Akinkuotu said that the availability of flight calibration aircraft would ensure that NAMA was able to carry out calibration as and when due. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App