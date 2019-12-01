Naira Marley thrills fans at Lagos ‘Access The Stars’ concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian ‘Afrobashment’ music star, Afeez Fashola a.k.a. Naira Marley, has thrilled his Marlian fans at a groundbreaking performance at the Access The Stars concert, held in Lagos.

With a massive turnout at the Ikeja City Mall, venue of the concert, the atmosphere was filled with eccentric screams as the audience danced to the many hit-songs dished out by the Marlian movement founder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other artists who performed alongside Naira Marley at the event include Wande Coal, Niniola, Mayorkun, and Skiibii.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Ikeja City Mall park, which was filled with over 50,000 members of the ‘no-belt-gang’ a.k.a. Marlians, came alive with much frenzy as the fans enjoy an ecstatic live-stage performance from Naira Marley.

He thrilled the audience on stage as he performed his hit songs such as ‘Soapy’, ‘PXTA’ and ‘Mafo’ to the wild movements of startling dance steps by his fans.

The Lagos concert also had in attendance the ‘Access The Stars’ celebrity judges: Tee-Y Mix, Kaffy and Seyi Shay, who decided the fate of the five finalists who would make it to the next round of the record-breaking talent competition.

With a total prize worth N150 million, Access The Stars is expected to be hosted in Abuja, Calabar, Owerri and Onitsha in coming weeks ahead.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App