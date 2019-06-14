Naira Marley perfects his bail conditions 

ADVERTISEMENT

Azeez Fashola A.K.A Naira Marley has perfect his bail conditions and will walk home again as a freeman.

He had been remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect the bail granted to him after the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC arraigned him before Justice Nicolas Oweibo of Federal high court Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Oweibo had said that one of the sureties must be on Grade Level 10 in the Federal or state employment.

The other surety must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to verify the bail terms and adjourned until October 22 for trial.

EFCC arraigned Naira Marley for alleged credit card fraud.

He was charged with 11 counts of violating the Cyber Crimes Act of 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The musician risks seven years in jail if found guilty.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App