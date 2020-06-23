Naira Marley: Court unseals Jabi Lake Mall

ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile court sitting in the premises of Jabi Lake Mall has unsealed the mega retail shopping facility, which was sealed 10 days ago after a popular Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, flew in from Lagos and held a concert there.

Ruling on an application brought before the court by the defense counsel seeking for the unsealing of the property, Magistrate Idayat Akonni, said the management of the mall has shown remorse for disobeying the COVID-19 restrictions order, hence the decision of the court to order the reopening of the business premises.

She said the sealing of the premises in the first place was to show that laws are meant to be obeyed.

Akonni therefore urged the management of the Jabi Lake Mall to tender unreserved apologies to the government for violating restrictions order.

Speaking with journalists after the court ruling, Counsel to Jabi Lake Mall, Barr. Nnandi Ekwem, said since his clients showed remorse for their wrongdoing, it was expedient that the premises be opened.

He said the economic losses accruing from the sealing up of the facility were huge, as according to him, over a 100 retailers who operate at the mall were directly affected while their employees were also impacted negatively by the development.

He hailed the judgement, saying it was well deserved.

The mall was sealed penultimate Sunday by a court order after Naira Marley broke interstate travel ban and flew in to Abuja from Lagos and held a well attended concert, thereby flouting the guidelines put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

