Naija drivers and riders carnival kicks off in Abuja

The roadshow for the 2019 Naija drivers and riders carnival has kicked off in Abuja. The roadshow is part of activities lined up to celebrate drivers and riders in the country tagged, the National Road Transport Merit Awards (NAROTMA).

The event founder and national coordinator, Campbell Onyeaqanan, said drivers are uncommon people and deserved to be honoured for their contributions to national development. He said the event was to give drivers a space in history, “the event is carefully created to help promote and drive key government policies that will help stimulate change and reforms in the transport industry.”

He said the carnival which started in 2016 had the sole purpose to give that honour to drivers and let the world know the importance of drivers and driving.

“When you meet a driver, you’ll say this common driver. But they are not common. Someone that holds your lives, that holds the economy can never be common,” he said.

He said drivers would be honoured tomorrow in Abuja in five categories which include antecedental, posthumous awards.

The National Organising Secretary of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Pius Nnamani commended the group for the programme and assured of the support of the association’s member.

