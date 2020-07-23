NAIC, Dantata partner to deepen agric insurance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) is collaborating with Dantata Foods and Allied Products Limited to promote agricultural insurance in the North.

This was disclosed by the Kano Branch Manager of NAIC, Alhaji Danladi Mato, after a brief meeting with the management of Dantata Foods.

According to the agriculture insurance expert, Kano as one of the states with the highest number of farmers in the country, has all the potentials to change the direction of the nation’s economy through diversification into agricultural business.

He pointed out that with the support from agro-processing industries like Dantata Foods which engaged thousands of farmers, agricultural insurance could be easily promoted to protect smallholder farmers.

The Chairman of Dantata Foods, Alhaji Tajuddeen Dantata, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to ensuring that farmers got value for their produce through a steady and effective farmer-processor relationship.

He said as one of the leading agro-processing companies in the country, Dantata Foods and Allied Products would continue to support the nation’s drive in food security and job creation.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App