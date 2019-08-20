NAHCON trains, inducts 168 staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Hajj Commission, NAHCON in its bid to enhance efficient service delivery has trained and inducted 168 staff in Abuja.

The three-day training which commenced on Monday is aimed at empowering the new staff with the necessary skills needed to render effective service to Nigerians adding that they would be prepared to identify and tackle challenges in the course of their duties.

The NAHCON organized the training centered on improving communication skills of the staff with the collaboration of Vision Media Services Limited.

Barr Mahmud Moddibbo who is a staff of the Legal department in the commission said communication skill is important to ensure seamlessly interaction with Nigerians especially pilgrims.

“The importance is moulding us to have a kind of interaction, as you know NAHCON deals with interaction with pilgrims, and these pilgrims come from different backgrounds and cultures”.

“Also in Saudi Arabia, you are meeting people from all over and you can understand the congregation of pilgrims there so we need to learn how to interact with people, resolve conflict and importantly the image of Hajj commission and the image of the country at large while we are in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Hajiya Awatif Mohammed said the staff would be trained on things to do during and after Hajj preparation and how to handle people from different background so that they can be confident.

Maryam Ibrahim, a participant at the training commended the commission for the training adding that her expectations were high. She said the training would help her in learning communication skills which she said was a crucial skill as Hajj operations involve meeting and relating with people.

