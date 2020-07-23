NAHCON to begin registration for 2021 Hajj

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Mr Zikrullah Hassan, has announced September 9, as commencement date for the registration of intending pilgrims ahead of 2021 Hajj.

Hassan, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said the commission would open e-Hajj portal for ease of the registration. Saudi Arabia lists six conditions for 2020 hajj

He advised intending pilgrims to secure their deposits with the commission until 2021.

“We advise intending pilgrims who have made deposits but do not have a bank account and wish for a refund to hasten in opening one.

“If they are not ready or willing to hold bank account, NAHCON advises them to secure their deposits with the commission until 2021 to enable them move their deposits safely, ” he said.

The Chairman assured intending pilgrims that the much awaited Hajj savings scheme would be in place soon.

According to him, the contributory Hajj savings scheme is an idea whose time has come.

“I believe with this scheme in place, we will be able to make the cost of Hajj affordable for intending pilgrims in the future,” he added.

He however, urged intending pilgrims who wished to recover their Hajj deposits with the state pilgrims welfare boards or private tour operators to indicate interest, saying such fund would be refunded.

According to him, the commission has started the process of refund to various state pilgrim’s boards.

He however said, “those who may wish to leave or roll over their deposit for the 2021 hajj shall be given priority and the rights of first refusal in 2021 hajj”.

The Saudi Arabian authorities have cancelled the 2020 pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah over coronavirus fears.

