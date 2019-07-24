NAHCON meets Sheikh Sudais, chairman of two holy mosques

ADVERTISEMENT

The representatives of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) have attended a meeting called by Sheikh Abdul Rahman Bn AbdulAzeez Al Sudais, who is designated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the two holy mosques.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said that Sheikh Sudais parleyed with representatives of countries’ Hajj Missions in Madinah on July 18, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said the learned scholar appealed to the Hajj missions to guide their pilgrims to remain focused on acts of worship, which is the main reason of their visit to the Kingdom, and not to be involved in any form of political activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He renewed the commitment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to give equal opportunity to all Muslims to perform Hajj once the persons are compliant to Saudi rules and regulations that are normally sourced from Islamic shari’a.

ADVERTISEMENT

The learned Sheikh, who called upon all pilgrims to regard the supremacy of Saudi aligned school of thought once in the Holy land, said rulings under the Saudi supported school of thought takes precedence on general activities over those of other countries or individuals while in the Kingdom.

He urged the pilgrims to project the good image of their respective countries and told the representatives of the Hajj missions to extend goodwill message of Custodian of the two Holy Mosques to their respective pilgrims.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App