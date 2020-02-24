NAHCON inaugurates team for hajj fare reduction

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has charged a team of the commission on the possibility of reducing the hajj fare.

He gave the charge while inaugurating the newly constituted team of staff to proceed on the first official assignment to be carried out by the fourth NAHCON board.

The team is expected to make necessary accommodation and feeding arrangements for the 2020 Hajj, a statement yesterday by the Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, said.

The chairman further called on the members to carry out their assignments without compromising quality or standard of accommodation or feeding.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App