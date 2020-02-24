  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NAHCON inaugurates team for hajj fare reduction
ADVERTISEMENT

NAHCON inaugurates team for hajj fare reduction

By Latifat Opoola Published Date
NAHCON commences upgrade of Kaduna Hajj camp
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NICON)

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has charged a team of the commission on the possibility of reducing the hajj fare.

He gave the charge while inaugurating the newly constituted team of staff to proceed on the first official assignment to be carried out by the fourth NAHCON board.

The team is expected to make necessary accommodation and feeding arrangements for the 2020 Hajj, a statement yesterday by the Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, said.

The chairman further called on the members to carry out their assignments without compromising quality or standard of accommodation or feeding.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.