NAHCON expects 65,000 Nigerians to perform 2019 Hajj

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, says about 65,000 Nigerians are expected to perform Hajj in 2019.

Barr. Muhammad said this in an interview he granted journalists on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport during the 2019 Hajj last outbound flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised the Nigerian pilgrims to live a healthy lifestyle as ‘Arafaat holds this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the State, we have about 45,000 that have been airlifted. From the record available, over 18,000 under the private tour operators are being transported. So, altogether, we are expecting about 65,000 Nigerians who will be performing Hajj God willing.

“The pilgrims should live a healthy life by eating well, drinking a lot of water, and avoiding unnecessary movement under the sun. Wherever they have any issue, they should call emergency hot lines being given by the commission.

“They should be law abiding. They should stick to rules and regulations being issued out by the commission and the States’ Pilgrims Welfare Boards,” he said when asked about his advice for pilgrims as the day of ‘Arafaat drew nearer.

The NAHCON boss thanked the leadership of the country for the support given in order to achieve a smooth exercise.

“We couldn’t have received that kind of positive feedback without the support of our leaders. So, the motivation, the encouragement, and the support of our leaders made us more committed to the job so that the public can appreciate it. And Allah will appreciate us too,” he also said.

The commission’s spokesperson Fatima Sanda Usara in a statement released after the completion of 2019 Hajj outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia said the NAHCON Chairman on behalf of management and staff commended all 2019 air carriers for joining hands and working round the clock to beat the deadline despite some hurdles encountered through the airlift exercise.

Usara, who is the Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, also lauded state pilgrims’ welfare boards for their teamwork and tireless efforts geared towards success of the operation, the pilgrims and all other Hajj stakeholders for making the outbound movement a success.

She said the commission hoped that a similar sense of teamwork would be deployed for the success of the entire 2019 Hajj season.

As at Wednesday, a total of 1,819,790 pilgrims have so far arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through air, land and sea ports, according to statistics issued by the General Directorate of Passports.

In a statement, the Directorate said that the number of pilgrims arriving by air stood at 1,708,152 pilgrims, by land 94,388 pilgrims, and by sea 17,250 pilgrims.

Out of the pilgrims, those who arrived in Madinah so far have reached 904,017, according to daily statistics issued by Hajj and Visit Committee in Madinah Region.

The statistical data showed that 872,205 pilgrims left Madinah heading for Makkah, while the total number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah was 31,759.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App