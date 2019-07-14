NAHCON expects 350 medical personnel for 2019 Hajj

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has concluded all arrangements to send a total of 350 medical personnel for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON’s Chief of Operations for 2019 Hajj, Dr Muhammad Abdulkadir, who spoke with journalists in Madinah, said the personnel include doctors, nurses and pharmacists among others to ensure effective healthcare services for the pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Abdulkadir, who said the commission had established three First Aid Centres to provide primary healthcare for the pilgrims, added that those that required specialized attention would be referred to Al-Ansar General Hospital.

He said 28 members of the National Medical Team were already on ground in Madinah to work with the other personnel expected to come from various states to perform the joint task.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Abdulkadir said the team were prepared to work before and after Arafat in Makkah and Madinah.

He advised pilgrims to maintain healthy lifestyle during their stay in the Holy Land.

Abdulkabir, who also implored them to maintain clean environment to boost their wellness in Saudi Arabia, urged the pilgrims to avoid eating foods that they were not used to so as to avoid constipation.

While underscoring the need for them to stay away from sun in view of the hot weather to avoid dehydration and other attendant health consequences, he further advised the pilgrims to take adequate water to replace water loss.

“Avoid over exerting yourself, maintain personal hygiene, make sure your room is well ventilated.

“When there is heat, temperature will rise. They (pilgrims) must avoid hot sun. The pilgrims should reserve energy to go for Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Ishai prayers at Prophet’s mosque

“The pilgrims also need to abide by the rules and regulation of Saudi authorities and bath at least once a day so that other nationals would see us as a good people,” he noted.

AbdulKadir, who said the commission had observed fatigue due to stress among the pilgrims, expressed readiness of the medical team to attend to them.

“We have fairly adequate drugs. We have on-shore and off-shore supply of drugs,” he added.

At least, 3,830 Nigerian pilgrims from Katsina, Kano and Lagos states had arrived Saudi Arabia since the airlift began on July 10.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App