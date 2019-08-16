NAHCON congratulates Saudi Arabia for 2019 Hajj success

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, has congratulated the Saudi Arabian government for successfully hosting pilgrims from all over the world in the 2019 Hajj season.

In a statement issued on Friday by NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs Fatima Sanda Usara, Barr. Muhammad lauded the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their professional handling of the event which resulted in an event-free exercise.

He expressed his happiness over Mina Hajj rites which ended ‘peacefully’ as pilgrims returned ‘safely’ to Makkah.

He extolled the Establishment of Mutawwifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries, popularly referred to as Mu’assasah, for the excellent arrangement in Mina and Arafat that helped to enhance the comfort of Nigerian pilgrims in the tents, especially with the provision of air conditioning units at no extra cost at all on the Pilgrims.

Barr. Muhammad said their well-organised teams that were placed on standby to serve the pilgrims throughout the period deserved appreciation.

He also recognised the efforts of the General Car Syndicate and other transport companies that moved all pilgrims within stipulated time and brought them back without delay.

The NAHCON boss, who was happy with the conduct of the Nigerian pilgrims and their officials who displayed decorum and abided by the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia, stated that the feat made Nigeria proud.

