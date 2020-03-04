NAHCO takes over Ethiopian Airlines handling services

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has taken over the handling of Ethiopian Airlines Cargo and Mail Services which was initially handled by another ground handling firm.

Head, Legal Services, NAHCO, Mr. Tayo Ogunbanjo said the development was based on the provisions of the Standard Ground Agreement Service (SGHA) signed on October 1, 2018 between the two companies.

Ogunbanjo stated that the current SGHA agreement between NAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines is for three years.

Giving reasons why this is happening now, Ogunbanjo, said: “On assumption of office recently, I came across this oversight while going through the company’s obligations and contracts.

“As a law-abiding and corporately responsible entity we choose to deal on the right side of existing and extant laws and contracts.”

The Head of Legal added: “Ethiopian Airlines should ideally not have two contracts running on the same cargo handling business. Since we have an existing and bidding contract, we are simply exercising our right as stipulated in that contract.”

Also commenting, Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO PLC, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said, “under Section 5 and as stated in Clauses 1.10 and 1.11 of our current contract, NAHCO is entitled to charge Export Terminal Charges to the Exporter and Import Terminal Charges to the Agent or Consignee.”

He said consultations were made before the company embarked on the takeover, saying all concerned parties were carried along.

