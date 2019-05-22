NAFDAC seizes fake goods at Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport, Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized fake, sub-standard and unwholesome drugs, cosmetics and medical device worth N2,650,000 at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Mr John Okwori, Deputy Director and Head, Ports Inspection Directorate (PID), stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okwori said that the items were imported from China, USA and Dublin in Ireland, adding that they were seized in order to safeguard public health.

According to him, our surveillance and vigilance operations have been helpful in the seizures.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “All the illicit consignments were abandoned by their respective importers.’’

The director noted that the seized consignments included cartons of Isner Mile Minoxidil Hair Spray imported from China, valued at N200,000 and One carton of unlabeled off-white powdery substance, estimated at N500,000 from China.

Others were two big bags of Eomay Toothbrush for children, estimated at N450,000 from China; two travelling bags with donated drugs and medical devices from USA, valued at N500,000 and nine travel bags of medical devices, estimated at N1 million.

Okwori said: “NAFDAC is working relentlessly to ensure that the airports, especially Akanu Ibiam International Airport, are not used by unscrupulous businessmen and women to import injurious and unwholesome items to Nigerians.

“The agency will continue its strict surveillance at the airport and make it impossible for importers of fake, sub-standard and unwholesome drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, among others, to move their illicit consignments.’’ (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App