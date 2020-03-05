NAFDAC, Customs destroy N14.7bn worth of Tramadol, others

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint Taskforce of officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and officials of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday destroyed N14.7 billion worth of Tramadol seized from criminals from various parts of the country.

The destruction of the psychopathic substance came just as the Nigeria Customs Service and NAFDAC restated their commitment to suppress the smuggling of drugs and other harmful pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at the resumed destruction of tramadol and other prohibited/fake drugs worth N14.7b at Oke-diya dumpsite in Sagamu , Ogun State, Chairman of the joint committee, Victor Dimka told journalists that smugglers will continue to suffer huge economic losses if they continue with such importations

Dimka, who is the Comptroller Enforcement at Customs Headquarters, described the seizures made in different parts of the country as a proof of uncompromising commitment to enforcement by Customs and NAFDAC officials.

Dimka, reiterated the charge by Comptroller General of Customs , Col. Hameed Ali, to all officers of the service to shun compromise and strictly enforce the law on anti smuggling.

He also commended the level of cooperation customs is receiving from NAFDAC, Nigerian Army and other government organisations describing it as a good example of inter agency cooperation between sister government outfits

“This destruction is in continuation of the exercise we started 24th July 2019 involving 58 containers of illicit drugs seized by our men. After the Lagos exercise we shall be going to Porthartcourt and Kaduna to continue with the destruction” he said.

Dimka added that the volumes of drugs seized so far are capable of causing health hazards and damages to addicts who consume them abusively.

Speaking earlier at the event, Comptroller General of Customs who was represented by ACG Zone A, Mrs Katharine Ekekezie blamed importers of the drugs for several drug induced sicknesses like cancer, renal failure and heart failure.

