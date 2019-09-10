NAFDAC advises traditional medical practitioners to register products

  1. Home
The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) in Gombe on Tuesday called
on traditional medical practitioners to register with the Agency to avoid selling unsafe medicine to the public.

Mr Gonzuk Nyor, the State Coordinator of NAFDAC, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

Nyor said selling the products without getting them registered is an offence and the agency considered it unsafe for public consumption.

“We are advising them to come with their products so that it can be subjected to Lab investigation to verify it’s safety and to have them registered.

“If you sell products without registration, you are selling fake product because NAFDAC considers it as unsafe.

“Of course there is punishment for that, first we are going to collect the product from you and sanction you as first offender.

“But if you keep doing it, stiffer sanctions will come up and at the end of the day you will be prosecuted,” he said.

According to him, when products are registered, they would be patronized by people all over because it is safe (NAN)

