NAF will redouble efforts to secure Nigeria – Chief of Air Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar, yesterday assured that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would redouble its efforts to secure the country.

Abubakar made the remarks in an interview with newsmen shortly after delivering a lecture entitled, “Nigerian Air Force Operational Challenges and Future Perspective,” at the Air Force War College (AWC) in Makurdi, to mark the institution’s Strategic Leadership Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have passed the message. They need to work hard, they need to redouble their efforts to make sure that our country is secured and our people can go about to pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear,” he said.

Earlier, Commandant of the College, AVM Charles Oghomwen, in his address appreciated the CAS for honouring the invitation to lecture Course 5 participants of the college as he stressed that the Week was chosen for a dedicated strategic level leadership mentoring training.

“These efforts are in line with our desire to mould this medium cadre officers and give them an opportunity to learn from your strategic perspective and experiences that could guide and influence their leadership skills and acumen,” he stressed.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App