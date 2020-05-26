NAF will play key role against insurgents – NAF chief

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has reaffirmed that Nigeria Airforce will not only sustain its operation but would remain a key actor, until insurgents are completely wiped out.

He noted that between 2015 to date, NAF has recruited 11,000 personnel to boost its manpower requirement to face the current challenges.

He made the disclosure during Special Sallah luncheon organised for airmen and women at Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri yesterday and called for more synergy with other security agencies.

“I will like to commend the commander ATF and his airmen for their gallantry in the northeast having provided much-needed ground for troops to conduct their operations. I want to reiterate that not only are we going to sustain the operation, but we are going to continue to leap forward in the current challenge.

“We have kept the pace in training both air and ground crew, we have been able to increase the number of our personnel with 11,000 in the last five years and very soon we will establish a flying unit in Damaturu to boost operations so that our fighter jets will refuel and land to continue their fight without coming to Maiduguri,” he said.

Special Guest at the occasion, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum expressed satisfaction with Nigeria Air Force and reassured of his unflinching support to enable troops to end the insurgency.

“We are pleading with NAF to support the government to provide cover for our farmers in the rainy season to enable them to cultivate,” he said.

