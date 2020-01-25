NAF War College begins course for commanders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) War College in Makurdi, on Friday commenced its maiden edition of the Command Responsibilities Course, intended to produce competent commanders for valuable leadership at all levels.

NAF’s chief of administration, AVM Mohammed Idris, who performed the inauguration at the college, stressed the need to produce competent commanders at all levels in a bid to achieving organisational goals.

“For the NAF to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria, it needs competent commanders at all levels to provide the requisite leadership, which is invaluable in achieving organisational goals,” he said.

Earlier, the commandant of the college, AVM Charles Oghomwen, intimated that the course would run for four weeks, with 24 participants enrolled in the programme titled, “Empowering Commanders for Effective Administration of Units.”

