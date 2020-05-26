NAF trains 94 special forces, 35 personnel – Air Chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said that 94 Special Forces (SF) and 35 personnel were trained at the Air Force Regimental Training Centre (RTC) Annex, Bauchi.

At the Eid el-Fitr lunch with troops of the Air Component, “Operation Hadarin Daji” at the 213 forward operation base in Katsina yesterday, he said he has the vision to build capacity for the service with a view to tackling the present security challenges as well as the emerging ones in the country.

“In the past four and a half years, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken giant strides by inducting new platforms and reactivating grounded ones.

“The service has also trained many pilots, engineers, technicians, more especially the Regiment Specialty and SF personnel,” he said.

The Air Chief said the gesture of initiating such interaction has become the tradition since he assumed office to further strengthen the affinity and oneness in the NAF family.

He charged officers and men of the service to take responsibility against COVID-19, and thanked Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari and the people of the state for their support to NAF since the establishment of 213 Forward Operating Base in the state.

In a remark, Wing Commander Bashir Abubakar, the Commander of the base, thanked the chief of air staff, the state’s governor, and people of the state for their support to the unit and troops deployed to fight bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and armed robbers. (NAN)

