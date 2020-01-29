NAF to deploy additional air assets, special forces to N/West

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Air Force says it is set to deploy additional air assets, NAF Regiment and Special Forces personnel to troubled areas in the north-western states combating armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related crimes.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement late Monday night, said the deployment was to beef up already existing security arrangements.

Daramola said the Chief of the Air Staff , Air Marshal Sadque Abubarkar , disclosed this while receiving Kastina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, in his Office at Headquarters NAF Abuja.

He said the CAS noted that the NAF, in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies, would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the territorial integrity of the nation, whilst dealing ruthlessly with all criminal elements that seek to undermine the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He noted that the NAF had emplaced infrastructure at Daura in Katsina State and Gusau in Zamfara State to cater for the additional personnel and air assets that would be deployed.

He said a helipad had been constructed at Birnin Magaji in Zamfara State; while the refueling facilities in Gusau had been expanded to further facilitate the effective and efficient conduct of air operations. He urged the armed bandits, some of whom he noted now carry high calibre weapons, to have a change of heart and surrender to security forces, otherwise they would face the devastation of the firepower that the NAF would bring to bear on them.

He said the NAF had always been a part of the internal security arrangements in Katsina State and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that relative peace was restored to Kastina State and other troubled parts of the country.

