NAF reactivates 3 fighter jets to combat bandits, Boko Haram

ADVERTISEMENT

Three grounded L-39ZA fighter jets at the 403 Flying Training School of the Nigerian Air Force in Kano have been reactivated for operational use and training of fighter pilots combating the insurgents and armed bandits in parts of northeast and northwest.

The aircrafts were brought back to life after years of disuse by group of engineers from Aero Vodochody, one of the world’s largest manufacturer of military aircrafts from the Czech Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the NAF engineers also participated in the reactivation process that lasted for four months with a view to acquire the technical skills that could enable them carry out the task in the future.

The aircrafts were handed over to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on Friday by the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Marek Skolil.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech at the ceremony, Air Marshal Abubakar disclosed that the decision to carry out the reactivation of the aircrafts in the country was informed out of desire to domicile aircrafts maintenance and training activities locally.

He described the initiative as a double-edged-sword which would not only aid the nation’s fight against insurgency, but also a capacity building avenue for the transfer of technical skills to the personnel of the force.

“The handing over of the 3 reactivated L-39ZA aircraft today, therefore marks another milestone in our efforts to ensure that this school, 403 Flying Training School, is operating at its optimum. In addition, let me state that the reactivation of this aircraft and the decision to carry it out in-country is part of our overall objective to domicile all our maintenance and training activities locally” he said.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his numerous supports and promised to justify the support by committing to the federal government’s policy thrust of providing security all Nigerians.

The Czech’s Ambassador, Mr. Morek Skolil, described the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Czech Republic as an old one, and promised to continue to support the country in its bid to see to the end of its internal security challenges.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App