NAF neutralises ISWAP fighters , destroys portions of their tactical Hq at Kollaram in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed portions of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP)’s tactical headquarters at Kollaram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno.

The NAF said it also neutralised some of ISWAP fighters in the same area.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Daramola explained that the airstrikes were executed in two waves of attacks following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said this led to the identification of compounds within the settlement where the terrorists’ leaders were housed.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the identified hideouts in different parts of the settlement, destroying the structures and killing several terrorists, including a few that were spotted near a cluster of buildings at the northern edge of the location,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.(NAN)

