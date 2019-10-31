NAF manufactures hydraulic for aircrafts to cut cost, boost economy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force has commenced manufacturing of locally made Hydraulic Accumulator Diaphragm for L- 39ZA Aircraft in order to ensure patronage of home made products.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who disclosed this in Kano yesterday at the launch of exercise STEEL DOME II at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport said the initiative was aimed at reducing cost operations as well as boosting the nation’s economy.

NAF acquired patent certificate for the local Manufacturing of the product since 2016.

It could be recalled that NAF, had in 2011, gone into research and development on local production of the hydraulic diaphragm so as to reduce the difficulties in procuring the item from abroad and to also reduce the downtime in maintaining the L-39ZA aircrafts because of their critical role in the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations in the North East.

