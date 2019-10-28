NAF launches operation on Kaduna — Birnin Gwari Road

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) yesterday said it would conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, code-named “Exercise Na Zo” along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He said there would be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment and personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise.

He added that there would be a restriction of vehicular movement at the aforementioned road during the exercise.

He said: “Members of the public are advised not to panic but to go about their normal businesses, as the Nigerian Air Force will endeavour to minimize disruptions to normal activities.”

