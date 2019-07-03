NAF jets neutralize 20 armed bandits in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized twenty armed bandits at a location near Munhaye in Zamfara state.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Wednesday, said the bandits were killed in air strikes conducted on Tuesday 2nd July.

He said the operation was executed sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that scores of armed bandits had assembled at the location for a meeting.

He added that the Air Component scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location, which is about 15 kilometres from the border with Katsina state.

He said upon arrival overhead the area, the Alpha Jet observed over thirty armed bandits attempting to flee the location whilst firing at the approaching attack aircraft.

He said the Alpha Jet engaged the bandits with effective fire, neutralizing twenty of them.

