NAF jets neutralise fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised some of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Malam Fatori, on the fringes of the Lake Chad, Northern Borno.

The NAF said this was in a joint counter-offensive operation mounted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, and troops of 89 and 97 Task Force Battalions of Sector 3, at Malam Fatori.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Wednesday.

“The routing of the terrorists took place Nov. 13, sequel to the receipt of intelligence reports on the movement of ISWAP fighters in some gun trucks towards the troops’ location in Malam Fatori.

“In response, the ATF immediately scrambled two Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft to provide Close Air Support (CAS), as well as an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which provided enhanced situational awareness for the ground troops as they engaged the terrorists.

“The combined, sustained, intensive fire rained on the terrorists, from the air and on the ground, caused them to make a hasty retreat.

“This was, however, not before two of their gun trucks were destroyed.

“The attack platforms also tracked the fleeing terrorists, further immobilising two additional gun trucks and neutralising a few of the fighters as they attempted to escape,” Daramola said in the statement.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in collaboration with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

