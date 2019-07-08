NAF jets destroy terrorist structures, neutralize fighters at Bakassi in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the jets carried out the strikes on 6 July 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said intelligence reports indicated the ISWAP elements, having suffered heavy casualties during the initial attack had relocated surviving fighters and logistics supplies to another part of the settlement.

He said this was confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said consequently, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location, with accurate hits on the identified structures, which were seen engulfed in flames.

He added that several terrorists were neutralized during the strike.

Daramola said the NAF, in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App