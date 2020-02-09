NAF honours slain personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday immortalised five of its personnel who died in active service.

They include Flight Lieutenant P. Jacob, Corporal Komo MI, Air Craft Man Atti AF, Air Craft Man Ibrahim M and Air Craft Man Nkwuo CS.

They died between 2019 and 2020 from gunshot wounds and a parachuting accident at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna and in operations in Akilibu Village and Birnin Gwari, all in Kaduna State.

Projects within the NAF Base in Kaduna were named after them.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Speaking at the commissioning of the various projects in Kaduna, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said threats to national security had expanded from traditional inter-state conflicts to non-state actors employing unconventional tactics to destroy aircraft and other assets in order to gain advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App