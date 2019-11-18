NAF equips 30 legal officers with tools to surmount modern challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

About 30 young lawyers in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have commenced a 3-weeks intensive training aimed at equipping them to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties especially in the face of modern challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the 2019 NAF Legal Officers Capacity Building Course in Kaduna, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the course is deliberately tailored to give young lawyers a head start by bringing together some of the brightest minds in various fields of civil and military law as resource persons.

Represented by the Air Secretary, Headquarter, NAF, Air Vice Marshal, Mahmud Ahmad, the CAS said, “Lawyers are particularly strategic to the development of any organization or nation, because their contributions are mostly at the level of legal advice on key policy which are the foundation and building blocks for national growth, development and civilization.

“We recognize the enormous potentials in our people and the need to activate them by stirring up their latent abilities and birthing possibilities that beckon on us. This administration believes that the future of the NAF, and like the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of our vibrant and extremely gifted young officers.

He implored the participants to see the course as an expression of confidence and investment in them and the future of the NAF, and urged them to take advantage of the experiences and knowledge of the resource persons by standing on their Shoulders.

Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Kinsley Lar in his welcome address said, “One of the core values of the Nigerian Air Force is “Excellence in all we do” and this culture of excellence drives us towards self-improvement and the unflinching commitment to take new frontiers.

