NAF committed to safety of officers/equipment

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is 100 per cent committed to the safety of its officers and equipment to enhance efficiency toward defending the nation.

Air vice Marshal, Remijius Ekeh, the Chief of Safety and Evaluation of NAF, stated this during the opening ceremony of a two day seminar on safety on Monday in Katsina.

“NAF has made safety as a corporate responsibility to boost the morale of its officers and maintain its equipment to world standard.

“The two-day seminar was organised for commanding officers under the Nigerian Air force special operations command.

“The Nigerian Airforce has given top priority to the safety of its officers and men that have been contributing to the defence of the Nations territory.

“The force has also given priority to the maintenance of its Air plane and other operational equipment used to defend the Nation.

“The training of our officers is expensive and the equipment are also expensive, hence, the introduction of safety by NAF to give maximum protection to them,” he said.

Ekeh disclosed that the seminar would further enhance safety capacity of the NAF personnel and their commanders.

Earlier, the Air officer commanding Special Operations Command, Bauchi, Air vice Marshal James Gwani, said that the seminar was an opportunity for NAF officers to improve their culture of safety and capacity building.

“The seminar is line with the purposeful leadership of Chief of Air Staff’s desire to make NAF personnel to be safety conscious, especially about the current security challenges in the country,” he said.

Gwani called on them and their commanders to make good use of the seminar in order to learn more skills about safety (NAN)

