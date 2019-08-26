NAF bridges deficit with 30 renovated houses in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

About 30-two bedroom flats have been renovated for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNO) in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Kaduna.

Speaking at the commissioning recently, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, noted that within the last four years, between 600 to 700 NAF personnel have been better accommodated.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Zubair Suleiman, Abubakar further disclosed that from 2015 to date, over 336 accommodations of different sizes have been put in place in Kaduna.

According to him, “Providing decent housing for officers, airmen and airwomen remains one of the priorities of HQ NAF Policy thrust, towards ensuring the Nigerian Air Force personnel and their families live in a befitting accommodation and better prepared to respond to various exigencies of the Service.

“Moreover, there are other ongoing projects under construction which include 10 by one officers’ transit quarters and the renovation of 2nd officers’ transit quarters which will take additional 50 personnel when completed.”

He added that over N150 million has been spent to ensure adequate water reticulation within the barracks and its environment.

He hoped that with secured accommodation for personnel and their families, it would create an enabling environment and motivation for them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

He urged personnel to use the newly renovated accommodation with all sense of responsibility for optimal performance.

