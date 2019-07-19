NADDC, FRSC bosses set for 2019 auto journalists’ workshop

ADVERTISEMENT

All is now set for the 2019 Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) training workshop scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 25.

Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Aliyu Jelani and Corp Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi would declare the workshop open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual training holding at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Lagos was designed to boost human capacity for journalists reporting the automotive sector in the country. It is the fourth edition in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the one-day comprehensive training programme, experienced technical trainers and facilitators will take the journalists through basic principles of mechatronics, automotive maintenance, electrical/electronics systems and air-conditioning systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

A university don will also examine the contemporary automotive policy as well as zero tariff, while an insurance company will be dwelling on transport insurance amongst other relevant industry related issues.

According to the organising committee of the workshop, the event will also provide avenue for critical stakeholders to ventilate their perspectives on some of the burning issues that relates with the auto industry and the way forward.

Chairperson of the organizing committee, Julie Chi-Nwaoha disclosed that the auto industry is one fundamental industry in Nigeria that cannot be ignored.

Chairman of Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), Mike Ochonma, said the training workshop will impact positively on members as knowledgeable and competent instructors will be on hand to give their best to members.

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme organised to refresh the minds of practicing auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App