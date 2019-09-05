Nadal to face Berrettini in US Open semifinals

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal will play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the US Open semifinals after the 18-time Grand Slam champion defeated Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Second seed Nadal – a winner at Flushing Meadows in 2010, 2013 and 2017 – beat a spirited Schwartzman for the eighth time in as many meetings in a nearly three-hour match that finished early on Thursday morning.

Schwartzman put up firm resistance against Nadal and twice fought back from double-break deficits in the first two sets, but the Spaniard found another gear at crucial moments to secure an eighth semifinal berth in New York.

